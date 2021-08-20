Putin-Merkel Negotiations Come to End After Almost Three Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel finished their negotiations in Moscow after almost three hours, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

The talks started at 14:07 Moscow time (11:07 GMT) and ended at 17:04.

Putin and Merkel planned to discuss bilateral relations, the coronavirus, developments in Afghanistan and the Minsk agreements.