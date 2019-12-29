UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Merkel Reaffirm Commitment To Further Support Nord Stream 2 Project - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 09:00 PM

Putin, Merkel Reaffirm Commitment to Further Support Nord Stream 2 project - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held on Sunday a telephone conversation during which the sides have expressed their commitment to further support the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, as well as discussed the situation in Libya and assessed a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and the self-proclaimed republics of Luhansk and Donetsk (LPR, DPR), the Kremlin press service said.

"The issues of cooperation in the gas sector were discussed. The readiness for further support of the Nord Stream 2 project was confirmed. Progress was noted in negotiations on the continuation of Russian gas transit through Ukraine after January 1, 2020," the statement read.

Putin and Merkel also discussed the situation in war-torn Libya, including the role of German and UN mediation in the conflict.

"During the exchange of views on Libya, the expediency of building up political and diplomatic efforts to resolve the [Libyan] crisis, including with the mediation of Germany and the UN, was emphasized," the Kremlin added.

Leaders of the two countries have also positively assessed Sunday's all-for-all prisoner exchange between Kiev and Donbas, the first between sides since 2017. Ukraine handed over more than 120 people to DPR and LPR, while the latter returned almost 80 people to the Ukrainian authorities.

Related Topics

United Nations Prisoner Exchange Ukraine Russia German Germany Nord Progress Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Libya Angela Merkel January Gas Sunday 2017 2020

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber holds 9th meeting for 2019

1 hour ago

Terror attack thwarted: Saudi State Security

2 hours ago

ADJD observing Uzbekistan parliamentary elections

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves policy to protect ‘People o ..

2 hours ago

UAE praised for ‘collective wisdom’ in space i ..

2 hours ago

Dar Al Ber opens masjid in Uganda

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.