Putin, Merkel Reaffirm Commitment to Further Support Nord Stream 2 project - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held on Sunday a telephone conversation during which the sides have expressed their commitment to further support the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, as well as discussed the situation in Libya and assessed a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and the self-proclaimed republics of Luhansk and Donetsk (LPR, DPR), the Kremlin press service said.

"The issues of cooperation in the gas sector were discussed. The readiness for further support of the Nord Stream 2 project was confirmed. Progress was noted in negotiations on the continuation of Russian gas transit through Ukraine after January 1, 2020," the statement read.

Putin and Merkel also discussed the situation in war-torn Libya, including the role of German and UN mediation in the conflict.

"During the exchange of views on Libya, the expediency of building up political and diplomatic efforts to resolve the [Libyan] crisis, including with the mediation of Germany and the UN, was emphasized," the Kremlin added.

Leaders of the two countries have also positively assessed Sunday's all-for-all prisoner exchange between Kiev and Donbas, the first between sides since 2017. Ukraine handed over more than 120 people to DPR and LPR, while the latter returned almost 80 people to the Ukrainian authorities.