Putin, Merkel Stress Importance Of Preserving Memory Of Great Patriotic War - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:21 PM

Putin, Merkel Stress Importance of Preserving Memory of Great Patriotic War - Kremlin

In a phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed the importance of preserving the historical memory of the tragic events of the Great Patriotic War, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) In a phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed the importance of preserving the historical memory of the tragic events of the Great Patriotic War, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Both sides emphasized the importance of preserving the historical memory of the tragic events of those years. At the same time, Vladimir Putin said that Russia appreciated the participation of Angela Merkel and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in commemorative events in Germany," the statement says.

More Stories From World

