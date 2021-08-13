Putin, Merkel to Discuss Russian-German Relations Prospects on Aug 20 in Moscow - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold negotiations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Moscow on August 20, the Kremlin said.

"There are plans to discuss the current state of the bilateral cooperation in different areas and the prospects of its development, and also a range of pressing international and regional issues," the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.