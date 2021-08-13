UrduPoint.com

Putin, Merkel To Discuss Russian-German Relations Prospects On Aug 20 In Moscow - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 03:23 PM

Putin, Merkel to Discuss Russian-German Relations Prospects on Aug 20 in Moscow - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold negotiations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Moscow on August 20, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold negotiations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Moscow on August 20, the Kremlin said.

"There are plans to discuss the current state of the bilateral cooperation in different areas and the prospects of its development, and also a range of pressing international and regional issues," the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel August

Recent Stories

DGSE organizes ceremony for Independence day celeb ..

DGSE organizes ceremony for Independence day celebrations

3 minutes ago
 National Shooting C'ships 2021 to start from Aug 2 ..

National Shooting C'ships 2021 to start from Aug 24

3 minutes ago
 Strong linkage between universities, industrial se ..

Strong linkage between universities, industrial sector vital for reshaping econo ..

3 minutes ago
 Berlin Concerned Over Situation in Afghanistan, Di ..

Berlin Concerned Over Situation in Afghanistan, Discusses Issue With Washington

3 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,215 new COVID-19 cases, 1,390 reco ..

UAE announces 1,215 new COVID-19 cases, 1,390 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

14 minutes ago
 A 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes south of Iran

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes south of Iran

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.