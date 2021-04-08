(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed the formation of central authorities in Libya for the transition period, and also exchanged opinions on the developments in Syria, the Kremlin said on Thursday following their phone conversation.

"When discussing the situation in Libya, the leaders welcomed the formation of the central government authorities in this country for the transition period. They expressed readiness to contribute to Libya's normalization and peaceful development.

They agreed to continue coordination in this area," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Apart from that, Putin and Merkel exchanged opinions on the situation in Syria.

"They stressed that the effort to improve the humanitarian situation in Syria remains a priority, The Russian side pointed to the inadmissibility of politicizing issues related to provision of foreign assistance to the Syrian people, restoration of the socioeconomic infrastructure, and the refugee return," the Kremlin added.