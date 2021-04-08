UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Merkel Welcome Libya's Formation Of Authorities For Transition Period - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 05:19 PM

Putin, Merkel Welcome Libya's Formation of Authorities for Transition Period - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed the formation of central authorities in Libya for the transition period, and also exchanged opinions on the developments in Syria, the Kremlin said on Thursday following their phone conversation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed the formation of central authorities in Libya for the transition period, and also exchanged opinions on the developments in Syria, the Kremlin said on Thursday following their phone conversation.

"When discussing the situation in Libya, the leaders welcomed the formation of the central government authorities in this country for the transition period. They expressed readiness to contribute to Libya's normalization and peaceful development.

They agreed to continue coordination in this area," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Apart from that, Putin and Merkel exchanged opinions on the situation in Syria.

"They stressed that the effort to improve the humanitarian situation in Syria remains a priority, The Russian side pointed to the inadmissibility of politicizing issues related to provision of foreign assistance to the Syrian people, restoration of the socioeconomic infrastructure, and the refugee return," the Kremlin added.

Related Topics

Syria Russia German Vladimir Putin Libya Angela Merkel From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Babar Azam believes Sarfraz Ahmed can play an impo ..

16 minutes ago

HarmonyOS: Connecting to a Simpler Life

25 minutes ago

Pakistan pursuing multiple programmes to harness p ..

1 minute ago

CTP provides licensing services to 21128 citizens ..

1 minute ago

Noose being tightened around tricksters of real es ..

1 minute ago

Dacoit gang busted; two arrested, stolen items wor ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.