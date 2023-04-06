(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and discussed the implementation of major projects, including the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Indeed, such meeting took place, yes, the topic of the implementation of major projects was discussed... including the Akkuyu NPP... Once again, as we said earlier, one way or another, Russia will be properly represented at this ceremony," Peskov said, answering a question whether Putin's meeting with Kalin was about the possibility of his visit to Turkey in April.

The ceremony of loading nuclear fuel at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant will take place on April 27.