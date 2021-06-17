Putin Met With Swiss President in Geneva

Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Wednesday with his Swiss counterpart, Guy Parmelin, and thanked him for providing a venue for the top-level summit with the United States

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Wednesday with his Swiss counterpart, Guy Parmelin, and thanked him for providing a venue for the top-level summit with the United States.

Earlier in the day, Putin held negotiations with US President Joe Biden in Geneva and then communicated with reporters.

"Mister president, first of all, I would like to thank you for providing such a marvelous venue for the Russian-US summit here in Geneva. Geneva is always so hospitable," Putin told Parmelin.