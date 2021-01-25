UrduPoint.com
Putin, Mexican President Discuss Sputnik V Vaccine Deliveries - Kremlin

Mon 25th January 2021 | 09:43 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Mexican counterpart, Manuel Lopez Obrador, discussed by phone the organization of deliveries of Russian vaccine Sputnik V to Mexico, as well as the training of Mexican doctors in Russia, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Mexican counterpart, Manuel Lopez Obrador, discussed by phone the organization of deliveries of Russian vaccine Sputnik V to Mexico, as well as the training of Mexican doctors in Russia, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

"The issues of countering the spread of coronavirus infection and ensuring epidemic security were substantively discussed.

The issues of organizing the deliveries of Russian vaccine Sputnik V to Mexico, as well as the training of Mexican medical specialists in Russia, were discussed," the statement says.

In addition, both sides noted the constructive and mutually beneficial nature of Russian-Mexican relations, which are successfully developing in various directions.

Putin also wished a speedy and complete recovery to his Mexican counterpart, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

