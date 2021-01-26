Putin, Mexican President Discuss Sputnik V Vaccine Deliveries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, held a telephone conversation discussing the deliveries of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to Mexico.

"The issues of countering the spread of the coronavirus infection and ensuring epidemic security were substantively discussed. The issues of organizing the deliveries of Russian vaccine Sputnik V to Mexico, as well as the training of Mexican medical specialists in Russia, were discussed," the Kremlin said in a Monday statement.

Lopez Obrador said on Telegram that during the phone talks, he invited Putin to visit Mexico and thanked him for the decision to send Mexico 24 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine over the next two months.

According to the Kremlin, both sides noted the constructive and mutually beneficial nature of Russian-Mexican relations, which are successfully developing in various directions.

Meanwhile, the Mexican government said in a statement that during his conversation with Putin, Lopez Obrador highlighted the scientific achievements of Russia in terms of coronavirus vaccine development. Both leaders confirmed their joint interest in advancing a bilateral economic agenda.

According to the Mexican government, Mexico continues to maintain political dialogue with Russia, including on issues relating to Mexico's participation in the work of the UN Security Council.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said that Putin wished a speedy and complete recovery to his Mexican counterpart, who has contracted the coronavirus.

Lopez Obrador announced on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was exhibiting mild symptoms. The Mexican leader said on Twitter that he was already under medical treatment.