Putin, Michel Agree On Need To Prevent Violence In Afghanistan - Kremlin

Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Council President Charles Michel held a phone conversation on Afghanistan, emphasizing the need to maintain stability and prevent violence, and expressing readiness to cooperate against the spreading of terrorism, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin and European Council President Charles Michel held a phone conversation, they thoroughly exchanged opinions on the events in Afghanistan.

Both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining civilian peace in the country, preventing dialogue, and establishing a real inter-Afghan dialogue for ensuring the Afghan state's integrity taking into consideration the needs of all the population groups," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Michel reaffirmed readiness to cooperate to "stabilize the situation and prevent risks of spreading of terrorism, extremism and drug-related crime," the statement read.

