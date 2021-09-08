UrduPoint.com

Putin, Michel Point To Need To Intensify Dialogue Between Donbas Conflict Parties- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Council President Charles Michel touched upon the Donbas conflict in their phone conversation, pointing to the need to intensify negotiations between the warring parties, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"When discussing Ukraine's internal crisis, the need was emphasized to intensify negotiations between the sides to the conflict in order to implement the 2015 Minsk set of measures, which is a basis for crisis resolution that has no alternatives," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin told Michel that the Ukrainian authorities keep evading fulfillment of their obligations, primarily those related to establishing a direct dialogue with the breakaway republics and to legalizing the special status of Donbas, the Kremlin added.

