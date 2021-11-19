Putin, Mirziyoyev Call for Action Against Use of ICT for Military-Political Purposes

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 10:01 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev call on the world community to take measures to prevent the use of information and communication technologies (ICT) for military-political purposes, according to a statement published on the Kremlin's website.

Mirziyoyev arrived in Russia on a one-day visit on Friday.

"The heads of state call on the world community to take all necessary measures to prevent the use of information and communication technologies for military-political purposes that are contrary to international law, and that are used to carry out hostile actions and acts of aggression, to prevent the use of these technologies for terrorist and other criminal purposes, as well as for undermining the sovereignty of states and interfering in their internal affairs," the statement reads.

Putin and Mirziyoyev are concerned about the growing possibility of using information technology for purposes incompatible with peacekeeping, it says.

The presidents noted that the use of these technologies was increasingly posing a direct threat to citizens, society and the state.

They recognized the need to strengthen the coordination of the UN's work to improve internet governance.

