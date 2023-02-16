Putin, Mirziyoyev Discuss Expansion of Russian-Uzbek Trade, Economic Cooperation - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbekistani counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, discussed by phone issues of expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbekistani counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, discussed by phone issues of expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Uzbekistani President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. A number of issues of further expansion of bilateral trade and economic cooperation were considered," the statement says.