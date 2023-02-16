UrduPoint.com

Putin, Mirziyoyev Discuss Expansion Of Russian-Uzbek Trade, Economic Cooperation - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Putin, Mirziyoyev Discuss Expansion of Russian-Uzbek Trade, Economic Cooperation - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbekistani counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, discussed by phone issues of expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbekistani counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, discussed by phone issues of expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Uzbekistani President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. A number of issues of further expansion of bilateral trade and economic cooperation were considered," the statement says.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority wins Global Business Excell ..

Dubai Health Authority wins Global Business Excellence Award

5 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Legislation Comm ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Legislation Committee

6 minutes ago
 ‘Cooperation-3’ joint military exercise betwee ..

‘Cooperation-3’ joint military exercise between UAE, Oman concludes today

6 minutes ago
 Armenian Rescuers to Return Home From Quake-Hit Tu ..

Armenian Rescuers to Return Home From Quake-Hit Turkey Via Closed Land Border - ..

2 minutes ago
 French pensions strikes slow before March showdown ..

French pensions strikes slow before March showdown

2 minutes ago
 Over $800 million pledged to UN fund for education ..

Over $800 million pledged to UN fund for education in emergencies

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.