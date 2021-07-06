UrduPoint.com
Putin, Mirziyoyev Discuss Regional Issues In Context Of Situation In Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:24 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, exchanged views on regional issues in the context of aggravation of situation in Afghanistan, the Kremlin said on Monday

Putin's phone conversation with Mirziyoyev took place on Monday.

"The heads of state exchanged views on regional issues, primarily in the context of the aggravation of the situation in Afghanistan," the statement says.

During the discussion of issues on the bilateral agenda, a high assessment was given to the development of Russian-Uzbek relations of strategic partnership and alliance, it says.

The parties agreed on further contacts, the Kremlin added.

