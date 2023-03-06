UrduPoint.com

Putin, Mirziyoyev Discuss Russian-Uzbek Strategic Partnership - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 09:59 PM

Putin, Mirziyoyev Discuss Russian-Uzbek Strategic Partnership - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with his counterpart from Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the strategic partnership between the two countries, including the implementation of promising projects in the trade and economic sphere, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with his counterpart from Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the strategic partnership between the two countries, including the implementation of promising projects in the trade and economic sphere, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. A number of topical issues of further development of Russian-Uzbek relations of strategic partnership and alliance, including those related to the implementation of promising projects in the trade and economic sphere, were discussed," the statement says.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Alliance Uzbekistan From

Recent Stories

Amitabh Bachchan sustain injuries on  set of ‘P ..

Amitabh Bachchan sustain injuries on  set of ‘Project K’

14 minutes ago
 Belarus embassy to hold 'Int'l trade & industry fa ..

Belarus embassy to hold 'Int'l trade & industry fair' on March 10

14 minutes ago
 Imran in trouble as court rejects his plea against ..

Imran in trouble as court rejects his plea against warrants

25 minutes ago
 London force apologises for missed chance to stop ..

London force apologises for missed chance to stop killer policeman

15 minutes ago
 Rashford says Man Utd collapse against Liverpool m ..

Rashford says Man Utd collapse against Liverpool must not 'define season'

15 minutes ago
 All-round Shakib gives Bangladesh consolation win ..

All-round Shakib gives Bangladesh consolation win over England

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.