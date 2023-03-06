Putin, Mirziyoyev Discuss Russian-Uzbek Strategic Partnership - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with his counterpart from Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the strategic partnership between the two countries, including the implementation of promising projects in the trade and economic sphere, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with his counterpart from Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the strategic partnership between the two countries, including the implementation of promising projects in the trade and economic sphere, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. A number of topical issues of further development of Russian-Uzbek relations of strategic partnership and alliance, including those related to the implementation of promising projects in the trade and economic sphere, were discussed," the statement says.