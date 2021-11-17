Putin, Mirziyoyev May Discuss Situation in Afghanistan at Meeting on November 19 - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on November 12, the parties can discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on November 12, the parties can discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"Yes, it will take place," Peskov said when asked whether a meeting between Putin and Mirziyoyev was planned on November 19.

When asked whether the leaders were planning to touch upon the state of affairs in Afghanistan, the spokesman for the Russian leader replied that this "can be assumed."