Putin, Mirziyoyev Sign Declaration On Strategic Partnership Between Russia, Uzbekistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on Thursday signed a declaration on comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Tashkent

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on Thursday signed a declaration on comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Tashkent.

The declaration was signed after the meeting of two presidents in Samarkand on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

