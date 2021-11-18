UrduPoint.com

Putin, Mirziyoyev To Discuss Bilateral Ties, Humanitarian Cooperation - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will discuss bilateral relations and humanitarian cooperation in addition to Afghanistan-related issues during a meeting on Friday, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"On November 19, talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will take place in Moscow. It is expected to discuss key issues of further development of Russian-Uzbek relations of strategic partnership and alliance with an emphasis on trade, investment and humanitarian cooperation, as well as topical international and regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that the sides intend to sign eight package of bilateral documents.

