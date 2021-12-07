Putin, Mitsotakis to Discuss Economic, Political, Cultural Cooperation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on December 8 to discuss economic, political and cultural cooperation between the countries, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"On December 8, talks between ... Putin and ..

. Mitsotakis will take place in (Russia's) Sochi. It is planned to discuss the whole range of issues of Russian-Greek cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields, as well as exchange views on topical issues of the international and regional agenda," the Kremlin said in a statement.