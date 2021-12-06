Putin, Modi Call for Close Cooperation on Afghanistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for close cooperation on Afghanistan and the creation of a consultative mechanism between security councils

"The leaders welcomed the close interaction between the Russian Federation and the Republic of India on Afghanistan, including through the creation of a permanent consultative mechanism on this issue between the security councils of the two countries," a joint statement published after the meeting between Putin and Modi said.

The sides also called for a fight against terrorism and against Afghanistan becoming a safe haven for extremists.

Put and Modi also decided to provide humanitarian aid to Afghan people as immediately, according to the joint statement.