Putin, Modi Discuss Anti-Coronavirus Measures In Phone Talks

Wed 25th March 2020 | 09:02 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during phone talks on Wednesday exchanged information about measures introduced in both countries to counter the spread of coronavirus, the Kremlin's press service said.

"In line with the ongoing confidential dialogue reflecting the special nature of the Russian-Indian strategic partnership, Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi informed each other in detail about the measures introduced in both countries to counter the spread of this infection," the press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, Putin and Modi also agreed to strengthen coordination of efforts in the fight against the coronavirus threat.

