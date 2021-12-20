UrduPoint.com

Putin, Modi Discuss Implementation Of Agreements Reached Following Dec 6 Talks - Kremlin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 05:16 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have held a phone conversation to discuss practical issues of the implementation of the agreements reached fillowing the talks earlier in December, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have held a phone conversation to discuss practical issues of the implementation of the agreements reached fillowing the talks earlier in December, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Vladimir Putin warmly thanked Narendra Modi for the hospitality extended to the Russian delegation during the high-level visit to New Delhi on December 6. Practical issues of implementing the agreements reached following the talks were discussed," the Lremlin said in a statement.

The sides also expressed mutual determination for the further all-round development of relations of a particularly privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India, the statement read.

