Putin, Modi Discuss Prospects for Practical Cooperation in Energy, Other Areas - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have discussed in detail the prospects for practical cooperation in the energy field and other areas during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"Expressing satisfaction with the high level of bilateral cooperation developing on the principles of a particularly privileged Russian-Indian strategic partnership, the leaders discussed in detail the prospects for practical cooperation in such areas as mutual investment, energy, agriculture, transport and logistics," the Kremlin said in a statement.

At the request of Modi, Putin also gave fundamental assessments in the context of Russia's line in the Ukrainian direction, the statement added.

Additionally, they noted the importance of continuing close coordination within the framework of international organizations, including taking into account India's presidency of the G20 and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.