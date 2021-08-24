UrduPoint.com

Putin, Modi Discuss Situation In Afghanistan - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 03:20 PM

Putin, Modi Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"President of Russia Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

During the exchange of views on the situation in Afghanistan, the sides noted the importance of coordinated efforts contributing to the establishment of peace and stability in this country, ensuring security in the region as a whole," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Modi also expressed readiness to boost cooperation in the fight against the "spread of terrorist ideology and drug threat emanating from Afghan territory".

"It was agreed to form a bilateral channel of permanent consultations on this issue," the Kremlin added.

Related Topics

India Terrorist Afghanistan Prime Minister Exchange Russia Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 990 new COVID-19 cases, 1,675 recove ..

UAE announces 990 new COVID-19 cases, 1,675 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

8 minutes ago
 Saeed Khan Jadoon appointed as Member (Customs-Pol ..

Saeed Khan Jadoon appointed as Member (Customs-Policy)

44 seconds ago
 Welfare of overseas Pakistanis, a top priority: FM ..

Welfare of overseas Pakistanis, a top priority: FM

48 seconds ago
 Stellantis, Foxconn to make 'smart cockpit' for ca ..

Stellantis, Foxconn to make 'smart cockpit' for cars

3 minutes ago
 Dry weather likely to persist in city

Dry weather likely to persist in city

3 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Russia Made No Decisions on Special S ..

Kremlin Says Russia Made No Decisions on Special Status of Afghan Refugees

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.