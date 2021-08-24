Putin, Modi Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"President of Russia Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

During the exchange of views on the situation in Afghanistan, the sides noted the importance of coordinated efforts contributing to the establishment of peace and stability in this country, ensuring security in the region as a whole," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Modi also expressed readiness to boost cooperation in the fight against the "spread of terrorist ideology and drug threat emanating from Afghan territory".

"It was agreed to form a bilateral channel of permanent consultations on this issue," the Kremlin added.