UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Modi Discuss Situation In Persian Gulf Area, Libya By Phone - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 06:21 PM

Putin, Modi Discuss Situation in Persian Gulf Area, Libya by Phone - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed by phone the situation in the Persian Gulf area and in Libya, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed by phone the situation in the Persian Gulf area and in Libya, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday.

"At the initiative of the Indian side, a telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

They touched upon a number of urgent international issues, including the situation in the Persian Gulf area and in Libya," the statement said.

The Kremlin said Putin and Modi had confirmed new personal meetings during celebrations in Moscow on the occasion of 75th anniversary of the Victory in WWII and in St. Petersburg during the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summits.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Moscow Russia China Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Brazil South Africa Libya Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif’s picture in a London café goes vi ..

4 minutes ago

Unemployed Graduates Earned 230 Million Repees Thr ..

19 minutes ago

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Visits Na ..

26 minutes ago

Reason for which Siddiqui left federal cabinet sur ..

30 minutes ago

Denmark skipper Kjaer joins AC Milan from Sevilla

1 minute ago

Britain summons Iranian ambassador over Tehran env ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.