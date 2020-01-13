Putin, Modi Discuss Situation in Persian Gulf Area, Libya by Phone - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed by phone the situation in the Persian Gulf area and in Libya, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed by phone the situation in the Persian Gulf area and in Libya, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday.

"At the initiative of the Indian side, a telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

They touched upon a number of urgent international issues, including the situation in the Persian Gulf area and in Libya," the statement said.

The Kremlin said Putin and Modi had confirmed new personal meetings during celebrations in Moscow on the occasion of 75th anniversary of the Victory in WWII and in St. Petersburg during the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summits.