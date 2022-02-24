UrduPoint.com

Putin, Modi Discuss Situation In Ukraine - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Putin, Modi Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the situation around Ukraine on Thursday, the Kremlin said, adding that the Russian leader briefed the prime minister about Moscow's stance on Kiev's aggressive actions in Donbas.

"When discussing the situation around Ukraine, Vladimir Putin outlined his fundamental assessments of Kiev's aggressive actions against the civilian population of Donbas, as well as about its (Kiev's) many years of destructive policy aimed at breaking the Minsk agreements," the Kremlin said in a statement.

