UrduPoint.com

Putin, Modi Support Efforts Aimed At JCPOA Revival

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 09:14 PM

Putin, Modi Support Efforts Aimed at JCPOA Revival

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that they support efforts aimed at the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that they support efforts aimed at the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"The parties reaffirmed the importance of the full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and expressed support for the relevant efforts aimed at the early restoration of the 'nuclear deal," the statement read.

Related Topics

India Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Russia Nuclear Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler meets President, Board of Trustees o ..

Sharjah Ruler meets President, Board of Trustees of UoS

16 minutes ago
 De Bruyne to start for Man City in Leipzig after C ..

De Bruyne to start for Man City in Leipzig after Covid setback

1 minute ago
 Nigeria hits back over UK virus travel limits

Nigeria hits back over UK virus travel limits

1 minute ago
 FUNNtastic Winter Camp to take place from 18th to ..

FUNNtastic Winter Camp to take place from 18th to 22nd December

16 minutes ago
 Putin to Listen to Biden's Proposals on Ukraine Wi ..

Putin to Listen to Biden's Proposals on Ukraine With Great Interest - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 Moscow, New Delhi Support Syria's Sovereignty. Ind ..

Moscow, New Delhi Support Syria's Sovereignty. Independence

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.