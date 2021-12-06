Putin, Modi Support Efforts Aimed at JCPOA Revival

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that they support efforts aimed at the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that they support efforts aimed at the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"The parties reaffirmed the importance of the full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and expressed support for the relevant efforts aimed at the early restoration of the 'nuclear deal," the statement read.