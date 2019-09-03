UrduPoint.com
Putin, Modi To Hold Bilateral Meeting At Eastern Economic Forum- Indian Ambassador

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Mod are expected to have a long tete-a-tete followed by an one-on-one dinner on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok, the Indian ambassador to Russia said on Tuesday.

"There are a number of events on bilateral Calendar.

The two leaders will be spending a lot of time together in one-to-one and closed format meetings," Shri D. Bala Venkatesh Varma told reporters.

The diplomat added that Putin would accompany Modi to the Zvezda shipyard "for seeing some of the high-technology shipbuilding industry."

The fifth edition of the EEF is set to take place in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.

