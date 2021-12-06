Putin, Modi Vow Increasing Russia-India Trade to $30Bln by 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi want to increase bilateral trade to $30 billion by 2025, according to a joint statement signed following the 21st Russian-Indian summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi want to increase bilateral trade to $30 billion by 2025, according to a joint statement signed following the 21st Russian-Indian summit.

"The parties noted that significant bilateral trade does not correspond to the potential of the strategic partnership between Russia and India. The leaders of the two countries stressed the need to intensify efforts to increase trade to $30 billion by 2025," the statement says.

In this regard, the leaders paid attention to new factors for the growth of long-term cooperation.