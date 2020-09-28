UrduPoint.com
Putin, Moldovan President To Hold Videoconference Later On Monday - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 03:45 PM

Putin, Moldovan President to Hold Videoconference Later on Monday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a videoconference with his Moldovan counterpart, Igor Dodon, later on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a videoconference with his Moldovan counterpart, Igor Dodon, later on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"A videoconference with Moldovan President Dodon is planned for today.

In fact, these will be full-fledged tete-a-tete negotiations in the video format," Peskov told reporters.

Dodon expressed hope last week he would soon hold talks with the Russian leadership. The president did not say anything about the format of negotiations, but noted he had no plans to go to Moscow.

