Putin, Mongolian President Discuss COVID-19 Response - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Mongolian counterpart, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, discussed the COVID-19 response during a phone conversation on Friday, the Kremlin said.

"The readiness to strengthen cooperation in promising areas of the bilateral agenda, including the implementation of mutually beneficial projects in the economic sphere, was emphasized [during the conversation].

The topic of combating the spread of coronavirus infection was also touched upon," the Kremlin said in a statement.