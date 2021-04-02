Putin, Mongolian President Discuss Fight Against COVID-19, Vaccine Deliveries - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Mongolian counterpart, Khaltmaagiin Battulga, on Friday discussed the COVID-19 response and deliveries of Russian vaccines, the Kremlin said.

The phone conversation was initiated by the Mongolian side.

"Special attention was paid to strengthening cooperation in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection, including the supply of Russian vaccines to Mongolia," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that the presidents also discussed other issues of mutual interest.