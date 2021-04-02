UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Mongolian President Discuss Fight Against COVID-19, Vaccine Deliveries - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 04:51 PM

Putin, Mongolian President Discuss Fight Against COVID-19, Vaccine Deliveries - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Mongolian counterpart, Khaltmaagiin Battulga, on Friday discussed the COVID-19 response and deliveries of Russian vaccines, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Mongolian counterpart, Khaltmaagiin Battulga, on Friday discussed the COVID-19 response and deliveries of Russian vaccines, the Kremlin said.

The phone conversation was initiated by the Mongolian side.

"Special attention was paid to strengthening cooperation in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection, including the supply of Russian vaccines to Mongolia," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that the presidents also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Mongolia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ban on Indian cotton imports criticised Mian Zahid ..

1 minute ago

Sachin Tendulkar shifted to hospital after contrac ..

6 minutes ago

PVMC Accreditation & Evaluation team visits UVAS

7 minutes ago

Realme Narzo 30A comes as a budget-friendly gaming ..

9 minutes ago

Saba Qamar is trending top after she called off he ..

21 minutes ago

French festivals face another summer of cancellati ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.