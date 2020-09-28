Putin, Moon Confirm Commitment to Settle Korean Peninsula Problems Diplomatically- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, held a phone conversation, during which they confirmed commitment to a diplomatic solution to the Korean Peninsula conflict and spoke in favor of boosting healthcare cooperation, the Kremlin said on Monday.

The leaders exchanged congratulations on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Russian-South Korean diplomatic relations, which is celebrated on September 30, the Kremlin noted.

"Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin held phone talks with the president of the Republic of Korea, Moon Jae-in.

While exchanging opinions on the pressing matters of the regional agenda, they confirmed commitment to a comprehensive political and diplomatic settlement of the Korean Peninsula problems," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the Kremlin, the presidents praised the development of the bilateral relations and reaffirmed readiness to deepen cooperation on trade, the economy and culture.

"Vladimir Putin and Moon Jae-in spoke in favor of establishing substantive cooperation on healthcare, including fight against the spreading of the novel coronavirus infection and vaccines development," the Kremlin added.