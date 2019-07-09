Putin, Morales to Meet July 11 to Discuss Trade, Investment Cooperation - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bolivian President Evo Morales will meet on July 11 to discuss trade, economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation, the Kremlin said in a statement Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bolivian President Evo Morales will meet on July 11 to discuss trade, economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation, the Kremlin said in a statement Tuesday.

Earlier, in an interview with Sputnik, Morales said Bolivia was interested in buying Russian weapons, the country was considering the possibility of replacing US T-33 trainer aircraft with Russian ones.

"The heads of state are expected to discuss urgent issues of Russian-Bolivian relations, including cooperation in the trade, economic, investment and humanitarian spheres, and exchange views on key international and regional topics," the Kremlin said, adding that there were plans to to sign a number of bilateral documents following the talks.