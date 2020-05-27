UrduPoint.com
Putin, Moscow Mayor To Discuss On Wednesday Epidemiological Situation In City - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin will discuss the epidemiological situation in the Russian capital later on Wednesday, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Putin will very soon have a teleconference with Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow.

Obviously, [they will discuss] the issues linked to the epidemiological situation in the city, what is happening, the forecast, the plans for the future, the infrastructure to stem the epidemic, and so on," Peskov said.

