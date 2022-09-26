UrduPoint.com

Putin Mourning Death Of People In Terrorist Attack At Russia's Izhevsk School - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin is deeply morning the death of people in the recent terrorist attack that took place at a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Tragic news from Izhevsk, President Putin is deeply mourning the death of people and children at the school where the terrorist act took place," Peskov told reporters.

According to the spokesman, the person who committed the attack, apparently, belonged to a neo-fascist organization or group.

Earlier in the day, a former student of the school No. 88 in Izhevsk opened fire in the educational institution and then committed suicide. According to the latest data, 13 people, including seven children, were killed, 14 other children and seven adults were injured.

Mourning has been declared in Russia's Udmurt Republic, where the tragedy took place.

