Putin Names Kazan As Venue For 2024 Meeting Of BRICS Heads Of State - Decree

April 03, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has named the city of Kazan as the venue for the 2024 meeting of BRICS heads of state, according to the relevant decree published on Monday.

"In connection with the upcoming chairmanship of Russia in BRICS in 2024, I decide: 1.

to designate the city of Kazan as the venue for the 2024 meeting of the BRICS heads of state. 2. Establish an organizing committee to prepare and ensure Russia's chairmanship in the BRICS association in 2024," the document read.

The decree also appoints Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov as the chairman of the organizing committee for the preparation and maintenance of Russia's chairmanship in BRICS.

