Putin: NATO Broke Mechanisms Of Dialogue With Russia, Relations Depressing

Umer Jamshaid 40 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 08:10 PM

NATO has broken the mechanisms of dialogue with Russia, relations with the alliance are depressing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) NATO has broken the mechanisms of dialogue with Russia, relations with the alliance are depressing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Similarly, if not more depressing, (than with the EU) is the situation developing with the North Atlantic alliance, which is showing an emphatically confrontational attitude, persistently and demonstratively bringing its military infrastructure closer to our borders," Putin said.

"Moreover, NATO has proactively broken all the mechanisms of dialogue. We will, of course, react to the military activity of NATO members along the perimeter of the Russian borders," the president stressed.

NATO simply "out of nothing" expelled Russian diplomats, but signals of cooperation are already coming from NATO, Putin said.

"And then they are offended that their mission in Russia was closed. Why be offended? This is their initiative. They did something with their own hands and then begin to search for those guilty," Putin said.

Brussels should understand that the reduction of military-political tension meets not only Russian interests, but also the interests of all of Europe and the world as a whole, he said.

"Well, they don't want to cooperate with us let it be so. We did not really want to. I think they will. They are already giving signals that they want to cooperate. But why expel diplomats? For no reason. Is it some kind of sports for them or what?" Putin noted.

