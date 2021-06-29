UrduPoint.com
Putin, Nazarbayev To Meet In Moscow On June 30 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Kazakhstan's first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, in Moscow on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"On June 30, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting in Moscow with Nursultan Nazarbayev, the first president of the Republic of Kazakhstan, who will be paying a working visit to Russia.

They plan to discuss further development of the Russian-Kazakh strategic partnership and allied relations; promotion of integration processes in Eurasia; and some pressing international issues," the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

More Stories From World

