Putin, Nazarbayev to Meet in Moscow on June 30 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Kazakhstan's first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, in Moscow on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"On June 30, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting in Moscow with Nursultan Nazarbayev, the first president of the Republic of Kazakhstan, who will be paying a working visit to Russia.

They plan to discuss further development of the Russian-Kazakh strategic partnership and allied relations; promotion of integration processes in Eurasia; and some pressing international issues," the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.