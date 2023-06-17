Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding closed-door negotiations with African delegates at the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg to discuss the joint African peace initiative on Ukraine, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

STRELNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding closed-door negotiations with African delegates at the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg to discuss the joint African peace initiative on Ukraine, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

Putin personally received and greeted all the delegates.

The list of participants includes South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Senegalese leader Macky Sall, Comoros President Othman Ghazali and Zambian head of state Hakainde Hichilema. Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Ugandan and Congolese representatives are also partaking in the negotiations.