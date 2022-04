Putin-Nehammer Meeting Starts - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) A meeting between Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Russian President Vladimir Putin started in Moscow on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"The meeting is already underway," Peskov said.

Earlier in the day, Austria's Krone newspaper reported that talks have started.

Nehammer arrived in Moscow on Sunday for talks with Putin on the situation in Ukraine. On Saturday, he visited Ukraine, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal, and Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko.