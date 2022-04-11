Putin-Nehammer Talks Conclude After 90 Minutes - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Austrian newspaper Kronen reported the completion of negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, the meeting lasted about 90 minutes.

There is no information about the content of the negotiations yet, the newspaper said.