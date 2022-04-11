Putin, Nehammer to Discuss Ukrainian Crisis at Closed-Door Talks on Monday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will discuss the situation around Ukraine during negotiations on Monday, with the talks being held behind closed doors at Vienna's request, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will discuss the situation around Ukraine during negotiations on Monday, with the talks being held behind closed doors at Vienna's request, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The two will have a one-on-one conversation as part of Nehammer's visit to Moscow.

Journalists will not be allowed to the meeting and no press conference is expected after the talks, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told reporters earlier in the day.

"The conversation will be about the situation around Ukraine. All other questions are better addressed to the Austrian side," Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether the closed format of the negotiations was the Austrian side's initiative, the official answered in the affirmative.

Commenting on the agenda, Peskov said that the leaders may touch upon gas issue, as this is relevant for Vienna.