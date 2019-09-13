Putin, Netanyahu Agree to Boost Talks on EAEU-Israeli Free Trade Agreement - Lavrov

(@imziishan)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed during the talks in the Russian resort city of Sochi to boost the negotiations on signing a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Israel, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

On Thursday, Putin and Netanyahu held a meeting in Sochi, having discussed a number of issues of bilateral interest.

"The parties expressed a wish to boost adjusting agreements on a free trade area between Israel and the Eurasian Economic Union," Lavrov told reporters on late Thursday after the talks between Putin and Netanyahu.

Last year, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Gary Koren said that Israel and the EAEU had resumed talks on preparing the free trade agreement.

The EAEU comprises Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.