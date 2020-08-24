UrduPoint.com
Putin, Netanyahu Agree To Develop Cooperation To Combat COVID-19 - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:02 PM

Putin, Netanyahu Agree to Develop Cooperation to Combat COVID-19 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed during a phone conversation to develop cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, including clinical research and vaccine production, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed during a phone conversation to develop cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, including clinical research and vaccine production, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

"Some topical issues of Russian-Israeli cooperation were also discussed, including in the trade and economic field. The intention was confirmed to further develop cooperation in combating spread of the coronavirus infection, including clinical research and vaccine production," the statement says.

In addition, the parties agreed to intensify contacts at various levels.

