Putin, Netanyahu Did Not Discuss Security Chiefs Meeting at Sochi Talks - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not discuss the possibility of a fresh trilateral meeting on Syria at the level security chiefs of Russia, Israel and the United States, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov told reporters on Monday.

The meeting between Putin and Netanyahu took place in Sochi on September 12.

"This issue was not on discussion agenda. It is clear that the [previous] contact was useful, but when the next meeting will be, it will depend on the content of this format, what practical steps will be developed by the experts," Viktorov said.