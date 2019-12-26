UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Bilateral Ties Ahead Of Russian President's Visit - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 10:17 PM

Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Bilateral Ties Ahead of Russian President's Visit - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjanim Netanyahu discussed bilateral ties ahead of Putin's January visit to Israel, the Kremlin press service said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjanim Netanyahu discussed bilateral ties ahead of Putin's January visit to Israel, the Kremlin press service said on Thursday.

"The most pressing issues of the day in the region were discussed as well as some aspects related to bilateral ties in the context of the Russian president's visit to Israel planned for January 2020," the Kremlin said.

According to Netanyahu's press service, the two leaders discussed Iran and Syria, in particular.

The Israeli prime minister once again asked Putin to pardon Israeli national Naama Issachar who was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison in Russia for drug trafficking.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Israel Iran Russia Visit Vladimir Putin January 2020

Recent Stories

Russian Church cuts ties with Egypt's Coptic pope ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Say Sealed Off Mall to Ensure Ord ..

4 minutes ago

Christian community thanks PTI government: Ijaz Al ..

7 minutes ago

Longer exposure to obesity linked to high diabetes ..

7 minutes ago

'Health dept to monitor vaccinators through geotag ..

7 minutes ago

Gunmen shot injured man in Quetta

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.