(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjanim Netanyahu discussed bilateral ties ahead of Putin's January visit to Israel, the Kremlin press service said on Thursday

"The most pressing issues of the day in the region were discussed as well as some aspects related to bilateral ties in the context of the Russian president's visit to Israel planned for January 2020," the Kremlin said.

According to Netanyahu's press service, the two leaders discussed Iran and Syria, in particular.

The Israeli prime minister once again asked Putin to pardon Israeli national Naama Issachar who was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison in Russia for drug trafficking.