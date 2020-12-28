Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Building Up Cooperation, Including in Fight Against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed building up cooperation, including in the context of combating the spread of the coronavirus, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Topical issues of Russian-Israeli relations in various spheres were considered. Mutual disposition was confirmed to build up multifaceted bilateral cooperation, including in the context of combating the spread of coronavirus infection," the statement says.

The leaders agreed on further contacts, it says.