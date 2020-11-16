UrduPoint.com
Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Fight Against COVID-19, Cooperation On Russian Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 09:20 PM

Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Fight Against COVID-19, Cooperation on Russian Vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin had phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the leaders discussed the fight against coronavirus and prospects for cooperation on a Russian vaccine, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin had phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the leaders discussed the fight against coronavirus and prospects for cooperation on a Russian vaccine, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

The conversation took place at the initiative of the Israeli side.

"The focus was on the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection.

A thorough exchange of views was held on restrictive and preventive measures taken in this regard in both countries. Issues of bilateral cooperation between interested departments and organizations were discussed, in particular, the prospects for cooperation on Russian vaccine, including its possible deliveries and organization of its production in Israel," the statement says.

The parties also discussed the situation in the middle East region; it was agreed to continue contacts at various levels.

