UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Global Issues, Focus On Syrian Settlement - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Global Issues, Focus on Syrian Settlement - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed global issues over the phone and focused on Syrian settlement, the Kremlin said Friday.

"Several international issues were discussed with special focus on the Syrian settlement.

Benjamin Netanyahu spoke about Israel's contacts with Kiev. It was agreed to continue dialogue between security councils as well as military, diplomats and economy agencies," the Kremlin said.

The two leaders exchanged warm wishes on the upcoming anniversary of the victory in the World War II.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Israel Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev World War

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.