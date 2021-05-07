Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Global Issues, Focus on Syrian Settlement - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed global issues over the phone and focused on Syrian settlement, the Kremlin said Friday.

"Several international issues were discussed with special focus on the Syrian settlement.

Benjamin Netanyahu spoke about Israel's contacts with Kiev. It was agreed to continue dialogue between security councils as well as military, diplomats and economy agencies," the Kremlin said.

The two leaders exchanged warm wishes on the upcoming anniversary of the victory in the World War II.